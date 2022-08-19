Photos of Angelina Jolie injured after fight with Brad Pitt are revealed – Celebrities

Photographs have been revealed showing Angelina Jolie’s injuries after allegedly having an intense argument with Brad Pitt during a private plane trip in September 2016.

As reported by Page Six, the actress sent photographs of bruises on her hand and elbow to the FBI, so that the incident – which led to the divorce – is investigated.

Jolie reportedly told inspectors that Pitt, who was drinking at the time, also yelled at her in the bathroom on the plane, on a trip between France and the United States.

The artist alleges that Pitt “grabbed her by the head and shoulders”, shaking her, throwing her against the wall and yelling at her, “You’re ruining this family.”

Two of the younger children would be at the door crying and asking if “the mother was okay”.

“No, the mother is not well. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy,” Pitt replied.

According to Jolie, one of the children responded, “It’s not her, it’s you,” something that made Pitt angry. The actor would have addressed one of the children “as if he was going to attack her”, at which point Jolie tried to stop him by grabbing him in the neck, which made him throw himself back and the actress hit the chairs.

Angelina was injured in her back and elbow as a result of this and so shared the photographs with the FBI.

After the alleged assaults, Pitt continued to drink alcohol. When they arrived in Los Angeles the couple had another argument.

So far, Brad Pitt has not commented on these allegations.