‘Pixels’ is this Monday’s attraction (1/8)

(credit: George Kraychyk/Columbia Pictures)

In search of life beyond Earth, humanity sent a satellite into space with images and sounds about our culture waiting for some contact. One day, an alien race comes across the shipments. The beings, however, interpret the attempt to communicate as a threat and decide to invade planet earth.

The aliens decide to create digital monsters based on classic video games from the 1980s, which they saw on satellites. To defeat the threat, the only way out is to call in the Earthlings who are experts in the games. This is the plot of pixelsattraction of this Monday’s Afternoon Session (8/1), on Rede Globo.

Directed by Chris Columbus, the feature, released in 2015, has Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Monaghan, Josh Gad, Brian Cox, Sean Bean and Ashley Benson in the cast.

Check out the trailer: