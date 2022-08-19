Planes collide and leave three people dead in the US: ‘Scary’

Two small planes collided and three people died yesterday in California (USA). According to North American TVs CNN and NBC News, the accident took place near Watsonville Municipal Airport and there were no injuries on the ground – only those on the flights were injured.

The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) stated that the models of the planes were a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340, which collided during their final descent. One person was aboard the Cessna 152 and two people were aboard the Cessna 340, the FAA said.

Lieutenant Patrick Dimick of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that “there are fatalities between the two aircraft”. Watsonville mayor Eduardo Montesino also said a pet aboard one of the planes had also died.

Local residents also reported the “rumbling” and mourned the deaths.

“I heard a big bang, it sounded like a car accident. It’s really scary. It’s right next to my house, it could have hit any residence,” Josh Barry said. “I saw in the blink of an eye the other plane and they collided. And it was almost as if the faster plane had passed through the smaller plane,” said Cam Primavera.

Mike McCarron, an aviation expert, explained that Watsonville Airport, like many smaller airports, is an uncontrolled airfield, meaning there is no control tower. “Pilots themselves clear the airspace for all their maneuvers,” he said.

Watsonville City Hall offered condolences to the family. “We are absolutely saddened to hear of the tragic incident that claimed the lives of several people. The City of Watsonville sends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who passed away.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into what happened in the crash that killed the three people.