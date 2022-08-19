Plasma could produce oxygen on Mars

space

Laboratory experiment showing the dissociation of CO two for oxygen production.

Oxygen production on Mars

In addition to producing oxygen in space using magnetism, when we get to Mars we will be able to produce the precious gas using plasma.

Plasma, known as the fourth natural state of matter, is an agglomeration of electrically charged but unconnected particles such as electrons and ions. And electrons are light and can be easily accelerated to very high energies using electric fields.

It is at the basis of countless technologies, from welding machines to bactericidal flashlights, space engines and nuclear fusion reactors.

On Mars, plasma becomes interesting when you realize that the planet’s atmosphere is mainly made up of carbon dioxide (CO two ), whose molecules can be split to produce oxygen, and that the atmospheric pressure of the planet is favorable for plasma ignition.

“When projectile-like electrons collide with a carbon dioxide molecule, they can decompose it directly, or transfer energy to make it vibrate,” explains Vasco Guerra, from the University of Lisbon. “This energy can be channeled, to a large extent, into the decomposition of carbon dioxide. We have experimentally demonstrated the validity of these theories. Furthermore, the heat generated in the plasma is also beneficial for the separation of oxygen.”

The experiment showed that, after the molecule is broken by electrons, it is enough to use a membrane to separate the oxygen.

The technology may also find use on Earth.

CO break two on Mars and Earth

Oxygen is critical to creating a breathable environment, as well as the starting point for producing fuels and fertilizers for future Martian agriculture.

And the plasma can be adjusted to vibrate at different frequencies, allowing it to separate other molecules, producing, for example, nitrogen and nitric oxide.

All this seems especially interesting now that it has been discovered that the long-awaited groundwater on Mars does not appear to exist.

The team says plasma oxygen production could complement technology tested by MOXIE (Mars’ Local Oxygen Resource Utilization Experiment), one of the devices aboard the Perseverana rover.

In addition, by decoupling carbon dioxide molecules to produce green fuels and recycling chemicals, plasma technology can also help address climate change on Earth.

