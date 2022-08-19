Poisonous snake found inside moving car, scares couple

A couple got a huge fright when they noticed that a venomous snake, the black species with a red belly, was “company” for them, inside the car in which they were traveling, on a road in Queensland, Australia.

Despite the panic, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to the side of the road and called the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, a specialist reptile removal group, to evacuate the unexpected visitor.

A video with the moment of removal of the animal from the vehicle was shared yesterday (16), on Facebook by Sunshine Coast Snake Catcher.

“We were called to an emergency on the Bruce Highway side where a couple was driving and had a 1 meter long red-bellied black snake slip through their feet. Lucky they didn’t crash!” the post reads.

In the recording, the snake is seen in the car, next to the driver. With a special hook, the rescue team manages to remove the snake, which is later placed in a bag, until the catcher releases the reptile back into the forest.

The red-bellied black snake is a species native to Australia, considered highly venomous. This animal can grow to 2 meters in length.

Its venom contains substances capable of taking away the sense of smell and causing diseases and symptoms in victims, such as bleeding, vomiting, diarrhea, pain and muscle weakness.

Although several bites of this snake are recorded every year, there are no recorded cases of deaths, according to the expert group.