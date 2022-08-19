Presented, Júnior Santos recalls his beginnings in amateur football and says: ‘It’s a dream come true to wear the Botafogo shirt’

Officially introduced by Botafogo this Thursday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, Junior Santos was welcomed by the football director André Mazzuco. The striker received praise and the official shirt from the manager’s hands.

– I’m presenting another reinforcement from this second window, the athlete Júnior Santos, a reinforcement who comes to the offensive sector, with a lot of strength, a lot of speed, I’ve been following him since Ituano and Ponte Preta. He gives us an interesting feature, he does all the positions of the offensive sector, he acts as a central 9, as a winger, he does the runners well. We bring it to have more options for Luís Castro. He’s been playing, he’s the current top scorer of the Japan Cup, he comes to contribute in a sector that we won another great option for this second round of the Brazilian. Be happy and much success with us – highlighted Mazzuco.

Júnior Santos highlighted the happiness in the agreement with Botafogo.

– For me it’s a dream come true to be here wearing the shirt of Botafogo, a very big club, has a lot of tradition in Brazilian football. One of the reasons, in addition to the grandeur and tradition, is the project that is being prepared. Botafogo has been restructuring, a very good reformulation, I am very happy to be here – said Júnior Santos, who is already ready to play on Sunday against Juventude.

– I have expectations, yes, it always happens. I arrived, I’m training with the group, I was playing in Japan. The physical part is good. We suffered a little with readaptation, schedules, but I’ve been training and dedicated, I’m ready to make my debut. It depends on the coach, if he sees that I have conditions to go to the game, I will and I will do my best – he guaranteed.

The striker said that he did not have passages through clubs in the base divisions and started in amateur football, which he valued a lot. He turned professional at the age of 23.

– It was a very big battle. I even gave up being a professional player, I played as an amateur, I stood out, until I had the opportunity at Osvaldo Cruz. I met my manager, I went to Ituano, in three months as a professional I had four goals in the Paulista Championship, I went to play in Serie B, I was vice-top scorer at Ponte Preta, Rogério Ceni asked for me to be hired at Fortaleza, where I was top scorer in the Northeast Cup , champion of the Northeast and Ceará Cup. I was the star of the crowd, I had a lot of prominence. There was a good repercussion in relation to having come from the amateur and having great achievements in the professional in a short time. In the amateur there are many young people who sometimes need people watching. The diamond comes from the mud, there it is polished and it is valued. My message is that you keep on believing, always fighting, because great athletes will come from the floodplain to represent Brazilian football. Our roots are players who left the land, played barefoot and performed great feats in Brazilian football – he declared.

Read other answers:

Passage through Japan

– Going to Japan was very difficult at first, you get there used to beans and rice, you had to eat vegetables, rice, meats are different, different seasoning. Adaptation was difficult. We often think that Japanese football is easy to play, isn’t it, you have to adapt and change your character. You can do it, I was highlighted, I came out as one of the great players in the J-League, I evolved a lot. Here in Brazil I had a year as a professional, I needed to mature, today I feel more complete, I evolved within my characteristics.

Goal at Botafogo

– My goal is to be able to help Botafogo in the best possible way and reach 58 goals by the end of the year (he has 50 in his career as a professional). I arrive with a lot of confidence, I will dedicate myself a lot in training. Every day you prepare, in food, in sleep. I have prepared a lot, focused on the games, to achieve these goals and go as far as possible.

Features

– As was said here, in addition to playing in the center, I can have mobility and finish well. My characteristic is different from that of the 9, I try to have more mobility, try one on one against one, facing the marker. I believe you will see this a lot in the games.

– Yes, I can do another role, play aside. Even at Ponte Preta we got nine consecutive victories with Gilson Kleina, in 2018, most of the games I played on the sides. This flexibility is one of my characteristics.

Expectation

– I believe that Botafogo is undergoing a restructuring, the players are getting to know each other, adapting to the style of play, it takes a while. The team needs teamwork, new players are arriving, while there are teams there with four, five years playing together, which improves the quality. The expectations are the best, I’m focused, when I have the opportunity I’ll try to do my job and goals. I will only be able to show something on the field. My expectation is to arrive and score goals, I believe I will be able to respond.