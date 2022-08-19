Prosus acquires total control of iFood in a deal worth up to R$9.4 billion | Economy

The Dutch giant Prosus, the parent company of Movile, closed an agreement to buy the remaining 33.3% stake in iFood, which belonged to the minority shareholder Just Eat Holding Limited, and now has a single owner.

With the deal, the Dutch internet services giant will now own 100% of iFood.

The agreement provides for the payment of 1.5 billion euros in cash, in addition to an additional amount of up to 300 million euros, corresponding to BRL 9.4 billion, of which BRL 7.8 billion for the participation of Just Eat in the iFood and an additional potential of R$1.6 billion.

In practice, the terms of the deal value iFood, the company that owns the main food delivery app in the Brazilian market, at between R$23 billion and R$28 billion.

“In an increasingly competitive environment, Movile’s investment reinforces that we are on the right path and that we are making a difference as a Brazilian technology company that is a reference in online delivery in the global market and in impact on the ecosystem”, says Fabricio Bloisi, founder of the investor. Move.

In addition to food delivery, iFood invests in market delivery and fintech, with iFood Benefits.

Prosus invested in iFood for the first time through Movile in 2013. In August of last year, Movile received an investment of R$ 1 billion from Prosus to accelerate the growth of the group’s startups: iFood, Zoop, MovilePay, Mensajeros Urbanos, Moova and Afterverse, among others.

According to a report by “Valor Econîomico”, in addition to Movile, owner of iFood, companies such as Creditas, Kovi and OLX are among the investees of Prosus, which is also the largest shareholder of Tencent, the Chinese giant of social media and games, owner of WeChat .