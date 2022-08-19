PSG coach confirms meeting with Neymar and Mbappé and reveals the result of the conversation

Astros were the subject of the week after disagreement over the hierarchical line of penalty kicks

Galtier reveals that the situation between Neymar and Mbappé is resolved at PSG (Photo: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
The topic of the moment is the environment of the PSG. Lots of news involving French Mbappe and the Brazilian Neymar took over the news after the beef over the order of penalty takers in the duel against Montpellierfor the call 1.

Due to the great repercussion and in order not to harm the season, the PSG held a meeting between the club, the coach Christophe Galtier, Neymar and Mbappe to try to resolve disagreements.

This Friday, the 19th, Christophe Galtier held a press conference and confirmed the existence of the meeting. the coach of PSG minimized the situation and confirmed that everything is resolved between Neymar and Mbappe.

“There’s no discomfort. We got together the next day to sort it all out, to tell each other what we had to say between us,” he said. Christophe Galtierwho added:

“We had a very pleasant week at work, we prepared well for the game against Lille, we enjoy the workouts. It disappeared very quickly the next day.”

