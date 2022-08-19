PSG coach guarantees that “there was no discomfort” between Neymar and Mbappé by penalty | french football

PSG coach Christophe Galtier commented this Friday on the theme that moved the club during the week: the debate on penalty kicks and a possible friction between Neymar and Mbappé over the matter. Parisian team captain confirmed that there was a meeting with the presence of the two players to smooth the edges, but that the atmosphere among the stars is calm.

There is no discomfort. We got together the next day to sort it all out, to tell each other what we had to say between us.” — Christophe Galtier, PSG coach

– We had a very pleasant week at work, we prepared well for the game against Lille, we took advantage of the training sessions. That disappeared very quickly the next day,” Galtier told a news conference on Friday.

Neymar next to Mbappé at PSG training this Friday – Photo: AFP

The controversy came to light in the duel against Montpellier last Saturday. Mbappé took the first penalty in favor of PSG, around the 21st minute of the first half, but missed it. About 20 minutes later, the team got another penalty and, after talking to Mbappé, Neymar took the lead and scored.

Questioned after the match, coach Christophe Galtier explained that Mbappé had been designated as the first penalty taker for that game, and Neymar would be the second. The commander reiterated his choice this Friday, and indicated that other athletes can enter the rotation when the subject is penalties.

– Depends on who’s in the field. In Montpellier, the first was Kylian, the second, Ney. There was an exchange and debate between Kylian and Ney on the second penalty. There could be Messi, Ramos. There is what I say that must be respected, and there is the reality of the game and the moment – said Galtier, stressing that he understands that it is important for forwards to score goals to have confidence.

Asked about Neymar’s future at the club, after speculation at the start of the transfer window, Galtier commented.