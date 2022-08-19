Qatar has LGBTphobic laws and community is liable to physical punishment

Reproduction/Assembly – 08.16.2022 The country criminalizes same-gender sexual intercourse.

The next World Cup, held this year, between November and December, will take place in Qatar, an Arab peninsular country. In view of this, the territory will receive a large number of fans from different countries to watch the games and, in this context, it is worth questioning how LGBTQIAP+ people are seen and treated in Qatar, especially with regard to security.

In an interview with the Associated Press news agency, Major General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari – a soldier who holds the highest rank in the country’s security forces – declared that it is not possible to ensure the safety of LGBTQ people during the World Cup. He said that foreign fans are welcome, but that they avoid symbols related to the community – such as the rainbow flag itself.

“If a fan raised the rainbow flag and I took it from him, it’s not because I really want to insult him, but to protect him. Because if it’s not me, someone around him might attack him,” he explained. “I can’t guarantee the behavior of all the people. And I will say to him, ‘Please, there is no need to raise this flag at this time.’

The outlook for LGBTQIAP+ people in Qatar is not generally optimistic. According to the latest ILGA (International Lesbian and Gay Association) State Homophobia Report, Code 1 of the country’s Penal Code (2004) says that courts can apply Sharia Law – Islam’s legal system – to impose punishment. of death for homosexuals.

Under Sharia Law, every crime of adultery makes sexual intercourse outside of marriage punishable by death, and sexual practices between unmarried people are punishable by flogging – both are offenses regardless of whether they are committed between people. of the same gender or not. Although the same-sex relationship is subject to the death penalty, as far as we know no person has been executed for this reason.

The ILGA report further says that in 2010 Qatar received a policy recommendation to “ensure that LGBT persons are not discriminated against and, as an immediate measure, amend provisions in the penal code that criminalize same-sex sexual acts and to ensure that no one be punished for such activity under Sharia law.” The territory rejected the advice and six additional recommendations aimed at abolishing corporal punishment.

The report also says that, according to some scholars, Qatar lacks institutionalized religious clerics. “That would give society a relatively secular character compared to neighboring Saudi Arabia. However, the Wahhabi-influenced government says the authorities retain considerable power over religious affairs in Qatar. In particular, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, and the ulema (Islam scholars) would potentially continue to exert significant influence on these issues, albeit informally,” the document reads.

“Furthermore, the Hanbali school of Islamic jurisprudence, widely considered the most rigorous in terms of interpretation, is the dominant school in Qatar. It rejects individual reasoning or interpretation as a source of Sharia law and insists on strict adherence to the Qur’an and Sunnah.”

Article 285 of the Qatar Penal Code (2004) says that: “Coupling with a man over sixteen years of age without compulsion, coercion or ruse shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of up to seven years”. as a crime the induction, instigation or seduction of a man to make him perform sodomy.

In turn, article 298 criminalizes “sodomy as a profession or for living” – the prison sentence can reach 10 years. In 2013, Qatar was one of the countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council that was in favor of banning gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender foreigners from working in the region.

According to the ILGA report, some analysts suggested that Qatar reversed that decision due to international criticism, including a possible boycott of the 2022 World Cup.



