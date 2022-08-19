Real Madrid announces Casemiro’s departure to Manchester United: “It’s part of history” | spanish football

Real Madrid announced, this Friday afternoon, the departure of midfielder Casemiro, who will play for Manchester United. The Spanish club released a note on its official website announcing the agreement with the Red Devils and thanking the Brazilian for the services provided.
– Real Madrid and Manchester United have reached an agreement on the transfer of player Carlos Henrique Casemiro. Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection for Casemiro, a player who is already part of the history of this club.
In the farewell text, the club also says that the athlete will always represent the club’s values and that Real Madrid will always be Casemiro’s home. The Brazilian will host a farewell event at the club’s CT, with the presence of president Florentino Pérez.
The Brazilian Casemiro, from Real Madrid, in the warm-up before the derby against Atletico Madrid – Photo: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Moments after Real’s announcement, Manchester United made the transfer official through its official channels.
– Manchester United are pleased to announce that the club has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro. Transfer is subject to agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a doctor. We are all looking forward to welcoming Casemiro to Old Trafford.
Casemiro arrived in January 2013 to play for Real Madrid’s B team, aged 20. In almost 10 years, he won 18 titles: five Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, three European Supercups, three Spanish Championships, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Supercups.
At Manchester United, Casemiro will face a period of crisis. The club has not won a title since 2017, when they won the Europa League. At the moment, the team is the lantern of the Premier League, with two defeats in two games and lives an impasse as to whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo will stay.
Casemiro finds Manchester United in crisis after a rout against Brentford – Photo: Shaun Botterill / Getty Images