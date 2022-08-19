RedeTV will broadcast and will have Marcelo do Ó in the narration

RedeTV announced this Thursday (18) that it will broadcast NFL matches on open television. Another novelty is that the clashes will be narrated by Marcelo do Ó. The information was confirmed by UOL Esporte.

The broadcaster and the league have signed an agreement to broadcast from the next season, which begins in September this year. The package includes regular season games, the playoffs and the Super Bowl for the next three years.

“RedeTV is proud of this partnership with the NFL, one of the largest sports properties in the world with a legion of fans in Brazil. As well as the success of Super Bowl LVI, we are sure of the gigantic strength of the next NFL seasons on open TV. “, comments Amilcare Dallevo Neto, head of Sales and Value Creation at RedeTV in a statement.

In addition, the network will also have a series of special content during programming, in addition to a weekly format dedicated to American football. The attraction will feature analysis of the rounds, competition curiosities, athlete profiles, best moments in the history of the tournament and special appearances.

“Reaching our fans internationally and bringing the passion and emotion of our sport is one of the NFL’s top priorities. This agreement with RedeTV will allow fans across Brazil to follow the entire NFL season, including one of the biggest sporting events in the world. planet, the Super Bowl,” said Terence Ihm, director of International Business Development at the NFL.