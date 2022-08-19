Rodinei in a new club, Pedro in the Brazilian team and more

Credit: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

Flamengo’s routine today was full of news from the ball market and a lot of important information about the club on and off the field and, of course, everything is summarized here on Torcedores.com.

I rotated in a new club

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, Flamengo initially had an agreement to renew with Rodinei until December 2024. However, a photo of the player at the club got in the way of the agreement, as the board went back on the decision to keep the athlete in the squad. Now, even though Rodolfo Landim has interceded, the staff is determined to resume conversations. Therefore, there is a great possibility of Atlético-MG, free of charge, to hire him for the next season.

“It’s not just a tantrum, it’s what Rodinei has advanced conversations with Atlético-MG, which does not confirm the negotiations. I don’t have information about signing the pre-contract, but I can say that the conversations are quite advanced for Rodinei to become Galo’s reinforcement in 2023″, revealed Nicola on his YouTube channel.

Pedro in the Brazilian national team

Tite, coach of the Brazilian team, in an interview with Rádio Itatiaia, spoke about Pedro and revealed that he intends to call up the Flamengo player.

“Merits of Dorival Jr, of the adjustments made to the Flamengo team, in a resumption of the best football and Pedro being one of the highlights. It is very likely (that he will be called up), but I don’t like to say, still time, but the idea is to have the possibility of calling him”, he said.

The weekend game is an early final of the Brazilian Championship and coach Dorival Júnior is still planning the best team for the match. According to Renato Maurício Prado, the Flamengo team is already defined.

“Probably will play the mix. I even think that there will be pressure from the fans, perhaps even from some managers to make the starting lineup or at least many of the starting line ups, because in fact it is a key game in the championship. If Flamengo loses against Palmeiras and the difference goes to 12 points, it’s practically goodbye. If Flamengo wins, the difference drops to six. It starts to get interesting, even because Palmeiras will face Fluminense in Rio”, said Renato Maurício Prado.

“Now, is it worth popping the starters in this game? The fourth match was exhausting, tiring. That grass wears out. Is it worth using the starters with Palmeiras knowing that in the quarter there is a game of the Copa do Brasil? I think it’s hard for Dorival to get into this. I think it’s very difficult, I believe he’s going to get mixed up. And the mistinho has played very well. Suddenly I put Gabigol in this team, even to calibrate the aim. Vidal hardly plays, as he took a penny in the thigh. And look, Vidal will start to fight for position in the starting lineup”, he added.