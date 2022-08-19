Rueda decides to open the safes, saves BRL 36 million to buy three players and the president’s plans are delivered

saints

Peixão predicts 2023 with greater investment power

- Andres Rueda
© Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC– Andres Rueda
Santos fans expect the team to have a good sequence of games in the next challenges. Lisca’s work is still at the beginning, the coach needs time to put all his ideas into practice. It is not an easy task, given that the former commanders were not able to fit the team as they would like and, therefore, they were fired.

Internally, the Santos administration continues to work for things to improve in practically all sectors. Thinking about the near future, the president Andres Rueda projects 2023 with greater power for investments, as reported by an article in “UOL Esporte” this Friday. Thus, the Santos fans can cheer up.

With more resources to invest in football, the purchase of Soteldo is already planned. The Venezuelan arrived on loan, but it was just a way for Peixão to get time to pay R$20 million for 50% of the sprinter’s economic rights. For the purchase to be effective, the athlete just needs to play well in this round: “If shirt 10 matches on the field as expected, he will be acquired”, said an excerpt from the UOL report.

In addition to Soteldo, other purchases are “triggered”: zanocele and Rodrigo Fernandez. Both will cost approximately R$ 16 million. Joining with Soteldo’s imminent transaction, Alvinegro Praiano will spend BRL 36 million with these three players.

Rueda wants to see Peixão fighting for titles, beating the main teams on the continent. The work is being done and fans hope that this “promise” will be put into practice as early as next year.

