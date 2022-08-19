Russia transfers planes with hypersonic missiles to border surrounded by NATO member states – News

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that three MiG-31E warplanes equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were relocated to the Kaliningrad region, Interfax reported.

Russian state news agency RIA quoted the ministry as saying the MiG jets would be in 24-hour service.

Kaliningrad — a Russian exclave on the Baltic coast, located between NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and European Union members Poland and Lithuania — became a hotspot after Lithuania acted to limit the transit of goods. to the region through its territory, with Russia promising retaliation.





Tensions in the region have escalated even further since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine six months ago in what it calls a “special military operation”. The great point of the Kinzhal MiG-31E hypersonic missiles is that they can carry nuclear warheads in the ammunition, bringing greater tension to the region.

Earlier on Thursday, Finland’s Defense Ministry said two Russian MiG-31 jets were suspected of having violated airspace near the town of Porvoo in the Gulf of Finland, 150 km from Russia.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price called Russia’s announcements about repositioning equipment for defense and deterrence as nonsense.

“Russia does not face a threat from NATO. Russia does not face a threat from Finland. Russia does not face a threat from any other country,” Price told reporters.





