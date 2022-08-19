Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie Might Star in ’11 Angry Men’ Prequel

At the moment, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are recording’Barbie‘, the adaptation live-action based on the doll line, which has the direction of Greta Gerwig (‘Little Women’).

And, according to the Puck News, Robbie and gosling may reconvene in an upcoming pre-sequel of ‘11 Men and a Secret‘.

At the beginning of the year, it was already announced that Robbie was in negotiations for the project, which is being developed by Warner Bros. Discovery.

However, it has not yet been revealed whether the stars have already signed a contract. In addition, no other names in the cast and no premiere date yet.

with direction of Joe Roach (‘Entering a Fria’) and screenplay of Carrie Solomon (‘The Good Fight’), all that is known about the plot is that it must be set decades before the events of the first film, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

For those who don’t remember, the film follows Danny Ocean (Clooney) as he plans to rob three Las Vegas casinos in just one night, in the midst of a fight for the heavyweight world title. For this, Ocean brings together a team of 11 specialists in order to help you in your plan, always following three basic rules: don’t hurt anyone, don’t steal from someone who really doesn’t deserve it and follow the plan as if you have nothing to lose.

It has been said that the idea of ​​a prequel came about with the aim of being a support for the studio’s new cinematic strategy, and the film will have a much bigger budget than previous ones, but it won’t be as expensive as films like ‘hidden agent‘, budgeted in $200 million.

If all goes well, this will be the fifth film in the franchise since 2001. In 2004 and 2007, the sequels ‘12 Men and Another Secret’ and ’13 Men and a New Secret‘.

The cast also has Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Al Pacino and Casey Affleck.

In 2018, the derivative ‘Eight Women and a Secret‘, starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina.

Except for the mention of Danny Ocean (Clooney), the version directed by Gary Ross has no connection with the trilogy of Soderbergh.

