Ryan Gosling expected to join Margot Robbie in the film’s prequel

Barbie and Ken together again!

Soon, Barbie and Ken must team up again, or rather, the actors who play them. After working together on Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwing, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling should unite again on the big screen, with the actor from Blade Runner 2049 teaming up with the actress harlequin in the movie prequel in Eleven men and a secretin which Robbie is already confirmed.

According to Puck News, gosling is talking to Warner Bros. Discovery to star in the film alongside Robbie. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but with the way the internet is crazy about the duo after all the videos and photos from Barbie’s set, it’s quite possible they’ll work together on the feature, which will bring Jay Roach (The Scandal, The Candidates) as director.

Who is following the news about the Warner Bros. know that a lot has been going on at the studio since its purchase by Discovery, in addition to canceling movies and removing several series from the HBO Max catalog to save on taxes, the new management of the studio is trying to raise as much as possible – it makes a lot of sense that they would bet in a new film in the acclaimed franchise Eleven men and a secret.

The franchise has always been a blockbuster whose biggest production cost has always come from the salary of the protagonists, and even the most recent sequel, Eight Women and a Secreteven having not had the expected return, still managed to pay himself four times, having made US$297.7 million at the worldwide box office and costing “only” US$70 million.

There is still no date or expectation for the start of production on the fifth film in the franchise. Eleven men and a secret, which as said, will be a prequel that takes place before the initial trilogy, starring George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts which started in 2001.

