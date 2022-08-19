Ryan Gosling May Star in ‘The 11th Men’s Eleven’ Prequel

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie can gear up another great project after playing the protagonists of “Barbie”, with information that the actor is in discussions to join the cast of the prelude to “The Eleven of Men”.

According to information from Deadline, Gosling is in talks to star in the prequel to “The Eleven” alongside Robbie. The actress was announced as one of the leads and producer of the prequel in May. Now Gosling, her co-star in the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie, also appears to be joining her in the production, which is also from Warner Bros.

The “Men’s Eleven” franchise emerged in 1960, in the film with Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. However, the 2001 reboot is best known, starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon. From the first film, a trilogy emerged and in 2018 the spin-off “Eight Women and a Secret” was released, with Sandra Bullock playing the sister of Clooney’s character.

The prequel will be written by Carrie Solomon and will take place in 1960s Europe, but no further details have been revealed at this time. For now, the project has not yet been authorized by Warner Bros. for production, and is in “active development”.

If it gets off the ground, the film will be directed by Jay Roach, known for “The Scandal”, the “Austin Powers” ​​trilogy with Mike Myers, and the classics of the comedy “Stand by” and “Shop” with Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro.

For his part, Ryan Gosling is an actor twice nominated for an Oscar for “Half Nelson” and, more recently, “La La Land”. His most recent work is “Hidden Agent”, Anthony Russo’s Netflix action film in which he starred alongside Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. In the future, he will be in “Barbie” and “The Fall Guy”, an action movie by David Leitch.

The prequel to “Man’s Eleven” does not yet have a title or release date.

