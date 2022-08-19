Samsung celebrates the store’s anniversary with promotion on 5G cell phones and home appliances

Samsung announced this Thursday (18), a new promotion that marks the celebration of the anniversary of the company’s online store in Brazil, a platform on which Brazilian consumers can purchase smartphones, tablets and home appliances from the South Korean brand, such as refrigerators, microwaves and other products. In a statement published on its blog, the company confirms that different lines and devices have special prices and payment conditions both on the website and in the app. These offers will be available until September 9, offering discounts on the purchase of 5G-compatible smartphones and refrigerators.

As Samsung reinforces, in the case of home appliances, it is possible to obtain a discount of up to R$ 2,500 on the company’s main products, such as the 432-liter Barosa refrigerator, from R$ 5,999 to R$ 4,654.05 in cash, while the 528-liter 5-in-1 RT53K model starts at BRL 4,999.00 for BRL 4,369.05 in cash The Evolution POWERvolt Inverter Duplex models, RT43 of 440L and RT44 of 440L, have a 5% discount on cash payments and special prices using the promotional coupon PROMONIVER during order closing.

In the case of cell phones, Samsung highlights new generation models and predecessors that can be purchased through the website at a promotional price, such as the Galaxy S22 5G which starts at R$5,999.00 for R$5,399.00 in cash, while the S21 FE 5G goes from R$4,499.00 to R$2,699.00 in cash in the advanced segment. For those looking for intermediate versions, it is possible to invest in the Galaxy A73 5G, which ranges from R$3,499.00 to R$2,429.00 in cash, and it is also possible to pay in up to 24 interest-free installments on the credit card.

Do you want to take advantage of these Samsung offers to buy a new appliance or cell phone?

