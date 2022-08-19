Samsung launches Galaxy Book 2 360 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro

On the morning of this Wednesday, 17th, Samsung launched the premium notebooks Galaxy Book 2 360 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro in the Brazilian market. While the first is already available for purchase, the second will go on sale only in September.

The company’s presentation had a strong focus on productivity, multitasking capabilities and practicality, showing how the powerful hardware of its new products can meet complex professional demands.

Galaxy Book 2 Pro

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro has a 15.6-inch AMOLED display with Full HD resolution. With a focus on delivering high performance to users, the notebook is equipped with a twelfth generation Intel Core i7 processor, with integrated Intel Arc graphics, 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD. The devices already come from the factory with Windows 11, the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system.

The device has a backlit keyboard, biometric reader positioned on the Power key, AKG audio system with 5W power and Dolby Atmos spatial sound technology. The product will be available in silver and graphite and is expected to reach the national market in September with a suggested price of R$ 12,999.

Galaxy Book 2 360

Also focused on productivity, the Galaxy Book 2 360 is a two-in-one notebook, with a screen that folds up to 360º, transforming it into a tablet. The user can interact with the touch screen by touching it directly with the fingers or using the S Pen.

The model is slightly smaller than the 2 Pro, with a 13.3-inch SUPER AMOLED screen and Full HD resolution. It will be available in versions with Intel Core i5 and i7, both twelfth generation, with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The Galaxy Book 2 360 will have versions with 8GB and 16GB RAM and models with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB SSDs. The suggested notebook price is R$7,899.