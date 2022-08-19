Samsung launches Galaxy Book2 Pro and 360 in Brazil; see prices | notebooks

The South Korean giant also presented the new Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablets, which feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and start at R$8,999. All devices can now be found in national online retail. In the following lines, check out the complete specifications and values ​​​​of Samsung’s new releases in Brazil.

🔎 Blue light from laptops and TVs can harm the whole face, in addition to the eyes

1 of 4 Samsung Launches Book2 360, Galaxy S8 Plus and More; see prices and features — Photo: Carolina Zanatta/TechTudo Samsung Launches Book2 360, Galaxy S8 Plus and More; see prices and features — Photo: Carolina Zanatta/TechTudo

📝 What is the best cost-effective notebook of 2022? Comment on the TechTudo Forum

The Galaxy Book2 360 is, like its predecessor, a 2-in-1 notebook — that is, it can also function as a tablet. The video card is an integrated Intel Iris Xe, which promises good performance for everyday life and allows you to run some games with more affordable settings, such as CS:GO and Overwatch. Its battery guarantees autonomy of up to 22 hours. It is available with Intel Core i5 processors, for BRL 7,899, and i7, for BRL 9,999 in the version with 512 GB of storage, and BRL 10,999 in the 1 TB version.

2 of 4 Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 — Photo: Carolina Zanatta/TechTudo Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 — Photo: Carolina Zanatta/TechTudo

The Book2 Pro has a dedicated Intel Arc graphics card — which, in addition to ensuring good performance for everyday life, also allows you to play more robust games, for example — and can only be found with an Intel Core i7 processor, for R$ 12,999. Its screen is 15.6 inches, with autonomy of up to 21 hours and is about 13.3 mm thick. Both the Book2 360 and the Pro have Eye Care technology, which reduces the emission of blue light.

3 of 4 Galaxy Book2 Pro has Eye Care technology — Photo: Carolina Zanatta/TechTudo Galaxy Book2 Pro has Eye Care technology — Photo: Carolina Zanatta/TechTudo

Galaxy Book2 360 and Book2 Pro notebooks are connected to Wi-Fi 6E, which supports frequencies above 6 GHz and promises a faster and more stable connection. In addition, the launches are also very light, weighing less than 1.2 kg, and have a camera with improved mode for video calls — which can be useful for those who work from home, for example.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and S8 Ultra have a 5G connection and Super AMOLED screens with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz at 12.4 and 14.6 inches, respectively. Both devices have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and, like the notebooks, also support Wi-Fi 6E. The suggested prices are R$12,499 for the Ultra and R$8,999 for the Plus. Both come with the S Pen, and the available storage is 1TB, which can be expanded via microSD.

4 of 4 Samsung announces notebooks and tablets in Brazil — Photo: Carolina Zanatta/TechTudo Samsung announces notebooks and tablets in Brazil — Photo: Carolina Zanatta/TechTudo

*The journalist traveled to São Paulo at the invitation of Samsung.