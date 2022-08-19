Sandman star stole precious object from studio

sandman became a hit on Netflix with its aesthetic, costumes and sets. The series involved not only the audience, but also its protagonist, Tom Sturridge, who confessed to stealing an item from the set and taking it home.

In an interview with a British website, he said that he took one of his character’s items: the sandbag.

“I stole my sandbag! Now she is safe. So if we need her again, she is safe,” the actor joked.

The item is one of the three Dream tools, which still has a helm and a ruby. They are stolen in the very first episode, and the character takes some time to get them back.

In the plot, Morpheus (or Dream) uses his bag of sand to lead anyone into the Realm of Dreams or it can also work as a magnet for dreams and nightmares.

Other actors have also stolen objects from their characters in the studios.

It seems that this is a common practice in Hollywood. The actors get so attached to the characters that they want to take a little piece of them home.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, for example, has already confessed that he stayed with the Deadpool costume after the end of the recordings.

“I liked wearing the suit so much, I ran away with one of them. I’m probably going to get myself in trouble for saying that. But I waited 10 years to make this movie! So, I’m leaving with the blessed outfit!”, he said, without shame.

Another person who took possession of an object from the studios was Daniel Radcliffe. He took two Harry Potter glasses with him and kept them in his house.

Clever, actress Jennifer Lawrence, who stars in the movie The Hunger Games as the character Katniss Everdeen, revealed that she stole the character’s leather jacket and boots.

a little more about sandman

The Netflix synopsis reveals: “After having spent several years of his millennial life imprisoned, Morpheus, the King of Dreams, manages to free himself and decides to venture on a journey across several worlds to try to get back what was stolen from him and restore your kingdom and power.”

