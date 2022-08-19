Santander offers Osklen wristband for approximation payments

Released: Santander Brasil is making the Osklen Santander Pass bracelets available for free, see how to order yours!

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Santander Brasil is making Osklen’s Santander Pass wristbands available to its customers free of charge. In this way, it is possible to choose the accessory in black, amber and silver, and the request can be made through the Way app simply and quickly. Normally, the value of R$ 150.00 is charged for the model.

The bank’s application does not contain any information whether this is a limited-time promotion or a campaign aimed only at certain customers. So, anyone interested should request the bracelet as soon as possible.

Santander Pass Osklen bracelet

Santander Pass Osklen wristbands allow users to make payments faster and more conveniently by approximation. With this there is no need to take the card out of the wallet. With it, you can make credit and debit transactions. The wristbands are waterproof and have a shelf life of up to 5 years.

How to apply for the Santander Pass?

To request the Santander Pass Osklen bracelet, simply follow the steps below:

Access the Way app (available for Android and iOS);

Click on the “Menu” tab and select the “Santander Pass” option;

Mark the card you want to link to the bracelet on the top tab;

Choose between the three available colors – only Osklen models are being offered for free – and click on “I want”;

On the next page, register a name to identify the accessory, confirm the delivery address, configure the bracelet’s credit limit and click on “Acquirir Santander Pass”;

Finally, an SMS will be sent to authenticate the order and that’s it!

Now just wait for receipt.

In addition, the password for using the bracelet will be the same as the card that the customer has assigned to the accessory.

In addition, the Santander Pass is also available in the form of a watch strap tag and sticker.

Image: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com