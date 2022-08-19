São Paulo draws with América-MG and is in the semi of the Copa do Brasil

São Paulo gave indications that it would be able to qualify for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil in a calm way. With Luciano inspired, it opened 2-0 on the scoreboard before the 30th minute of the first half. But a silly penalty by Reinaldo — converted by Wellington Paulista — put América-MG back in the game. Miranda’s expulsion and Everaldo’s equalizing goal made the game electrifying in the second half. In the end, the 2-2 on the scoreboard guaranteed the classification of Tricolor, which will face Flamengo in the semifinal, and maintains the dream of winning the unprecedented title of the knockout tournament.

The game started with both teams showing a lot of intensity, but also quite truncated. As in the first leg, Luciano retreated to give the Tricolor superiority in midfield. The space left by shirt 11 was occupied by Igor Gomes and Rodrigo Nestor. São Paulo’s escape valve was Igor Vinicius, who triangulated with Gomes, Luciano and Calleri. São Paulo thus managed to keep possession of the ball and not suffer pressure from Coelho.

The superiority was crowned in the 23rd minute, when Igor Gomes and Nestor appeared once again in the area. Nestor served Luciano, who hit a beautiful shot at Matheus Cavicchioli’s angle, opening the scoring. In the 28th minute, after an unpretentious kick from the defense to the attack, Calleri fixed his heel, Luciano dribbled Iago Maidana and hit dry, with no chance for Cavicchioli.

The Minas Gerais team only managed to meet in the final part of the first half. And he took advantage of Reinaldo’s hesitation, who climbed into the area with open arms. After checking the VAR, Braulio da Silva Machado scored a penalty, which Wellington Paulista converted and reduced the score to 2-1.

América-MG returned with midfielder Matheusinho in place of Iago Maidana, to give more offensive quality to the team. The pressure paid off. Miranda got the second yellow card and was sent off. Minutes later, the hosts took advantage of the space left by Miranda, when Everaldo appeared free in the middle of the area and equalized. Increasing the pressure even more. But the Minas Gerais team was not able to translate the volume of the game into goals.

Now, for the Brasileirão, São Paulo face Santos, Sunday (21), at 19h (from Brasília), in Vila Belmiro. América-MG travels to Curitiba, where they play with Athletico-PR, also on Sunday, but at 18:00 (Brasília time).

who did well

Lucian. He wears the number 11, but the performance reminded him of a shirt number 10. As an attacking midfielder, he activated his teammates, but also appeared in front to finish. Thus, he scored two goals before 30 minutes of play.

“Live from Sao Paulo”

who was bad

Reinaldo. Called to give experience on the left side, shirt 6 did not repeat his recent good performances. In addition, he committed the penalty that allowed América-MG to score at the end of the first half. In addition, he did not participate in the construction of the attacks in the attack.

São Paulo’s performance

Rogério Ceni’s team entered the field willing not to repeat the performances against Ceará and Palmeiras, when they secured the classification on penalties. He started the game exchanging passes and getting rid of the pressure from the hosts. It opened 2-0 and could have done more. He saw the hosts discount at the end of the first half and suffered pressure after the expulsion

America-MG performance

Vágner Mancini chose to start the game with three defenders and three forwards. The idea was to keep an eye on the duo Calleri and Luciano in defense. And exploit the speed of Everaldo and Pedrinho on top of São Paulo’s defense, with Wellington Paulista as a striker to nullify the three defenders of Tricolor. But the movement of Luciano, Igor Gomes and Nestor messed up the tactics designed by Mancini. In the second half, he changed the team by taking out a defender and launching Coelho to attack. He got the tie, but bumped into the tricolor to score the third.

Chronology

São Paulo opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the first half, with Luciano. Shirt 11 repeated the dose and scored again in the 28′. Still in the first half, at 44 minutes, Wellington Paulista decreased. Everaldo equalized in the 20th minute of the second half.

DATASHEET

AMERICA-MG 2 x 2 SÃO PAULO

Competition: Copa do Brasil – quarter-final return game

Place: Independência Stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and time: August 18, 2022 (Thursday), at 21:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (SC) and Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (GO)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Yellow cards: Everaldo, Ramírez, Matheusinho, Éder, Danilo Avelar and Alê (América-MG); Luciano, Igor Vinícius and Miranda (São Paulo)

Red card: Miranda (Sao Paulo)

goals: Luciano, at 23 and 28 minutes of the first half (São Paulo); Wellington Paulista, at 44 minutes of the first half, and Everaldo, at 20 minutes of the second half (América-MG)

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Maidana (Matheusinho), Éder and Ricardo Silva; Cáceres (Patric), Juninho, Alê (Henrique Almeida), Pedrinho (Felipe Azevedo) and Danilo Avelar; Everaldo and Wellington Paulista (Aloísio). Technician: Vagner Mancini.

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinicius (Rafinha), Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes (Alisson) and Reinaldo (Wellington); Luciano (Nikão) and Calleri (Patrick). Technician: Rogerio Ceni.