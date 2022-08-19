Scarecrow was almost in Suicide Squad; see image

Artist Ed Natividad has revealed some concept images for Suicide Squad. However, one of the most curious things is the presence of the Scarecrow.

Long ago, the artist Ed Nativity revealed some concept art from the feature. However, one of the things that drew the most attention is the presence of Jonathan Crane, better known as Straw manwhich was eventually dropped from the final script.

Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, his first appearance was in 1941. The villain is one of Gotham’s greatest and most iconic villains. In addition to being one of Batman’s most dangerous enemies, with its ability to directly deal with the hero’s deepest traumas. Check out below what your Scarecrow would look like in Suicide squad:

During his adolescence, Jonathan was a troubled guy, who for his physical type was the butt of jokes at his school, receiving the nickname Scarecrow. His experiences as a teenager led him to wonder how fear works in the human mind, leading him to study at Gotham City University of Psychology, where he later became a professor.

Crane’s specialization is the nature of fear, and consequently the Scarecrow uses special techniques, weapons, and equipment to terrify his opponents. His trademark is fear gas, which he uses on his victims to make them visualize their worst fear.

In the Batman franchise directed by Christopher Nolanthe villain was played by the Irish actor Cillian Murphy. In Batman BeginsStraw man is one of the main antagonists of the film. I wish I had seen Jonathan Crane in Suicide squad? Comment in our Telegram group!

See what Margot Robbie said about the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut

After the fans of Zack Snyder campaigned successfully for the release of the director’s cut of Justice Leaguemovie fans of all genres began to encourage studios to release alternate versions of their favorite movies.

This includes thes fans of Suicide squad, who are increasingly expressive about their desire to know the original visionThel of the director David Ayer. But it’s not just the fans who are interested. movie star, Margot Robbiesays she would be “very curious” to see this version.

In the year 2021, during your participation in the podcast Happy Sad Confusedthe actress who plays Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe confirmed that many of the scenes that were filmed ended up not being included in the final cut of the film:

“I’ve never seen Ayer’s cut. I mean, I know we shot a lot of stuff that didn’t make it into the movie. I’m actually quite curious.”

Robbie is not the only star of Suicide squad who expressed interest in watching David Ayer’s version. The actress Karen Fukuharawho played Katana in the film, said earlier this year that he supported the idea of ​​seeing more Katana in general — something an Ayer cut would likely include.

At the moment, it looks like the Warner Bros. Discovery has no official plans to release another version of the film, although the director himself has said that the studio cut about 40 minutes from his film and that the version he made was actually much closer to the tone of the first trailer shown on 2015 Comic Con.

“I took the blows like a good soldier when the studio cut hit the streets. It’s who I am. I watched my cut for the first time since it was abandoned. It’s amazing for f*** son. For God. I felt guilty for years like the fuck. Not. It’s fire! It’s 100% the tone of the Comic-Con trailer,” tweeted Ayer.

What are your thoughts on this? I would like to see a version of David Ayer’s Suicide squad? Would you like to see more never-before-seen footage of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn? Don’t forget to leave your opinions in the comments below!

