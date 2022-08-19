Search for series fictional language grows over 150% on Duolingo Rolling Stone

High Valyrian was the fictional language created by George RR Martin and initially introduced in the adapted series of A Song of Ice and Fire.

One of the most anticipated series of the year, House of the Dragon (2022), will make its debut this Sunday, 21, and marks the return of the stories of George RR Martin to television, which has become a worldwide phenomenon with game of Thrones(2011). On the eve of the spin-off’s launch, searches for classes in one of the languages ​​invented for the series skyrocketed.

O High Valyrian is the fictional language created by the author, native to Valyria, homeland of the family Targaryen. First introduced in the adapted series of The Chronicles of ice and Firelanguage will have an even more marked presence in House of the Dragonsince the plot will be centered on the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

According to data provided by Duolingothe most popular language learning platform and the most downloaded educational app in the world, High Valyrian became the company’s most popular conlang (intentionally created language) with 524,000 users, with a 155% increase in course students since its update and the announcement of the partnership with HBO Maxon the 19th of July.

In addition to being the most searched language created in the app, Valyrian target it is also the second fastest growing language in Brazil on the platform, compared to the previous three weeks. There are more than 150 words and 700 phrases for those interested.

More about house of dragon (2022)

The new production inspired by the book ‘Fire&Blood’ in George RR Martin will tell the story of the reign of House Targaryens, the civil war for the succession to the Iron Throne, and the story of conquering lands in Westeros, better known as the Dance of the Dragons200 years before the events between Jon Snow (Harrington Kit) and Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

the half brothers Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) desire the throne after the death of the father Viserys I (Paddy Considine). Rhaenira is the eldest daughter, while aegon is the son of a second marriage, which ends up generating a growing tension between two clans Targaryen about who has the true right to the throne.

house of dragon will arrive at HBO Max on August 21st.