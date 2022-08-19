Season 2 of What If…? will be “much more insane”, promises director

If fans thought the events of the first season of What If…? crazy, they don’t miss out on waiting for the second year episodes. According to a new interview with the director Bryan Andrewsfuture events will follow a line above what has been seen so far. [via ComicBook].

“we will have more unique stories that slowly get a little bit more insane. In season one, Kevin Feige wanted to keep it low-key, have one little thing different and that little thing change everything, but we were still very attached to specific moments in the movies, or a particular movie.”

What If…? reverses the script in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes an array of stars reprising their roles.

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green , Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor are in the cast.

All episodes of What If…? are now available on Disney+ and a second season is already confirmed.

