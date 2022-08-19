See 22 Platforms to Look for Remote and Freelance Work | work and career

If before remote work seemed a reality restricted to digital nomads with notebooks on the beach, today the modality has multiplied worldwide. Many vacancies to work 100% from home and from anywhere in the world have emerged and arise every day with more intensity after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Therefore, the g1 selected 22 Brazilian and foreign websites that offer remote opportunities and freelance work for those who want to expand their possibilities.
Platform with vacancies in startups. There are more than 130 thousand vacancies in the technology area. Visit the website here: https://angel.co/
On this site, you can filter jobs by required knowledge, location and salaries. Visit the website here: https://www.careerbuilder.com/
Focused on 100% remote positions, which can be full, temporary or part-time.
- Visit the website here: https://dynamitejobs.com/
Platform with remote, hybrid and flexible jobs. It also offers career tips and seminars.
- Visit the website here: https://www.flexjobs.com/
Brazilian platform for contracting services. It offers jobs in all areas, from technology to housekeeping, such as renovation and babysitting.
- Access the website here: https://www.getninjas.com.br/
Full of Brazilian companies, Infojobs focuses on face-to-face work, but has remote work filters as well.
- Access the website here: https://www.infojobs.com.br/
Another platform with most of the vacancies in the technology, marketing, customer support and writing market.
- Visit the website here: https://jobspresso.co/
In this platform, the person registers the curriculum and receives invitations for interviews in areas that have to do with their professional trajectory. You can filter by flexible, freelance, part-time and temporary jobs.
- Access the website here: https://lapieza.io/pt
Brazilian platform, it has many national companies on the list.
- Access the website here: https://remotar.com.br/
It has a list of more than 150 companies with available positions.
- Visit the website here: https://remote.co/
Offers work at large companies such as Twitch, cryptocurrency Ethereum and Tinder. One of the most sought after.
- Visit the website here: https://remoteok.com/
You can search for jobs by location, skills or company. It already says presents the average salary offered in that vacancy.
- Visit the website here: https://remotive.com/
Platform in Spanish with several vacancies, such as translation, writing, engineering and economics.
- Visit the website here: https://remotojob.com/
It has a wide variety of categories and also a list of those who pay for specific tasks, such as making calls, tutoring an online course, and testing applications.
- Visit the website here: https://www.skipthedrive.com/
You can send an alert to employers with your CV. It offers both remote and freelance work.
- Visit the website here: https://torre.co/
In addition to traditional vacancies, it is possible to select only remote freelancers.
- Visit the website here: https://trampos.co/
A still small site, it offers free service and also a premium category, with mentoring for applications.
- Access the website here: https://www.virtualvocations.com/
Platform aimed at the Latin American market. Many vacancies in the areas of programming, design and marketing.
- Visit the website here: https://www.weremoto.com/
This international platform is widely used in Brazil. Focused primarily on freelance work, it offers Portuguese-speaking positions in the following areas: engineering and manufacturing, finance and administration, legal, support, marketing and sales, translation and content, design, IT and programming.
- Visit the website here: https://www.workana.com/
Also aimed at the freelancers market, it is a complete tool: it offers vacancies, contracts and means of payment within its system.
- Visit the website here: https://www.workmarket.com/
With vacancies for many categories, but with the largest number of positions focused on development and programming.
- Visit the website here: https://www.workingnomads.com/jobs
Full of opportunities in English, mainly. With a lot of focus on marketing and sales vacancies.
- Visit the website here: https://weworkremotely.com/