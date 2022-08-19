See Brazil’s squad for the Qatar World Cup album

photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Brazilian team appears on the World Cup album without national football players among the 18 ‘selected’ The publisher Panini officially launched this Friday (19/8) the album of the World Cup in Qatar. The collectible object has space for 670 stickers, distributed among the 32 teams that will participate in the tournament, plus 80 special stickers.

The ‘selected’ of the Brazilian Team on the World Cup album Alisson, Liverpool goalkeeper – photo: AFP Ederson, Manchester City goalkeeper – photo: Mauro Pimente/AFP Thiago Silva, Chelsea defender – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Marquinhos, PSG defender – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF der Milito, Real Madrid defender – photo: Miguel Riopa/AFP Alex Sandro, Juventus side – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Danilo, Juventus side – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Fabinho, Liverpool midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Casemiro, Manchester United midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Fred, Manchester United midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Philippe Coutinho, midfielder for Aston Villa – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Lucas Paquet, Lyon midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Raphinha, Barcelona midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Antony, Ajax striker – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal striker – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Richarlison, Tottenham forward – photo: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/CBF Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid forward – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Neymar, PSG forward – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Among the athletes chosen to compose the pages of Brazil, names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr and Gabriel Jesus appear. There is no national football player among the 18 ‘selected’.

Goalkeeper Everson, left-back Guilherme Arana and striker Hulk, from Atltico, remembered by Tite in different moments of preparation for the World Cup, are some of the players out.