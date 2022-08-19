See Brazil’s squad for the Qatar World Cup album

The publisher Panini officially launched this Friday (19/8) the album of the World Cup in Qatar. The collectible object has space for 670 stickers, distributed among the 32 teams that will participate in the tournament, plus 80 special stickers.
The ‘selected’ of the Brazilian Team on the World Cup album
Among the athletes chosen to compose the pages of Brazil, names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr and Gabriel Jesus appear. There is no national football player among the 18 ‘selected’.
Goalkeeper Everson, left-back Guilherme Arana and striker Hulk, from Atltico, remembered by Tite in different moments of preparation for the World Cup, are some of the players out.