See Brazil’s squad for the Qatar World Cup album

seal
photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Brazilian team appears on the World Cup album without national football players among the 18 ‘selected’

The publisher Panini officially launched this Friday (19/8) the album of the World Cup in Qatar. The collectible object has space for 670 stickers, distributed among the 32 teams that will participate in the tournament, plus 80 special stickers.

The ‘selected’ of the Brazilian Team on the World Cup album

Alisson, Liverpool goalkeeper
Alisson, Liverpool goalkeeper – photo: AFP
Ederson, Manchester City goalkeeper
Ederson, Manchester City goalkeeper – photo: Mauro Pimente/AFP
Thiago Silva, Chelsea defender
Thiago Silva, Chelsea defender – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Marquinhos, PSG defender
Marquinhos, PSG defender – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
der Milito, Real Madrid defender – photo: Miguel Riopa/AFP
Alex Sandro, Juventus winger
Alex Sandro, Juventus side – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Danilo, Juventus winger
Danilo, Juventus side – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Fabinho, Liverpool midfielder
Fabinho, Liverpool midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Casemiro, Manchester United midfielder
Casemiro, Manchester United midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Fred, Manchester United midfielder
Fred, Manchester United midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Philippe Coutinho, midfielder for Aston Villa
Philippe Coutinho, midfielder for Aston Villa – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Paquet
Lucas Paquet, Lyon midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Raphinha, Barcelona midfielder
Raphinha, Barcelona midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Antony, Ajax forward
Antony, Ajax striker – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal striker
Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal striker – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Richarlison, Tottenham forward
Richarlison, Tottenham forward – photo: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/CBF
Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid forward
Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid forward – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Neymar, PSG forward
Neymar, PSG forward – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Among the athletes chosen to compose the pages of Brazil, names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr and Gabriel Jesus appear. There is no national football player among the 18 ‘selected’.

Goalkeeper Everson, left-back Guilherme Arana and striker Hulk, from Atltico, remembered by Tite in different moments of preparation for the World Cup, are some of the players out.

