See Dorival Junior’s speech before Flamengo’s classification: “This is where we prove it” | Flamengo

As usual, Flamengo’s victory over Athletico last Wednesday, which guaranteed qualification for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, was preceded by a motivating speech by coach Dorival Junior and some leaders of the squad in the dressing room at Arena da low.
Excerpt from the speech of Dorival Junior, Flamengo coach, before the match against Athletico — Photo: Reproduction / FlaTV
As shown in the backstage images released by Flamengo this Friday, the coach demanded attention and seriousness from the first minute and said that it was the moment to prove that the team will fight for the competition title.
“If there’s a moment for a bigger donation, it’s today, huh!? It’s in here, huh! It’s here that we prove that we are prepared for the championship”, said the red-black commander.
– Our high concentration from the beginning. The search for space, the search for the result …-she added.
Watch behind the scenes of Flamengo’s classification in the Copa do Brasil over Athletico-PR
Leaders within the Flamengo squad, players like Diego Ribas and Everton Ribeiro also took the floor in the lecture. Fla won 1-0, the goal scored by Pedro, and advanced to the next stage of the Copa do Brasil.
Flamengo now faces São Paulo. The first game will be on the 28th, at Morumbi. And the return takes place on September 14, at Maracanã.
