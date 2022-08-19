see requirements of the last public notice!

The next DMV AP contest (Amapá Traffic Department) is about to be carried out and should offer

127 vacancies for the following positions:

Traffic Administrative Assistant: 80 vacancies;

Legal Analyst in Transit: 8 vacancies;

Accounting and Control Analyst: 7 vacancies;

Traffic Management Analyst: 20 vacancies

Information Technology Analyst: 4 vacancies; and

Traffic Educator: 8 vacancies.

The last contest of the body was held in 2009, organized by Unifap. Check the requirements:

Detran AP tender requirements

According to the latest edict of the DMV AP contestthe requirements charged are as follows:

Have been approved in the public tender;

Have Brazilian or Portuguese nationality, if Portuguese, be supported by the status of equality between Brazilians and Portuguese, with recognition of the enjoyment of political rights, under the terms of Article 12, § 1, of the Federal Constitution;

Enjoy political rights;

Be up to date with electoral obligations and, in the case of a male candidate, also with the military;

Possess the education required for the position and the respective area of ​​activity and qualification and be registered with the class body, as per Annex I;

Be at least eighteen years of age on the date of inauguration;

Possess physical and mental aptitude to perform the duties of the position, proven by an official medical certificate issued by the State Medical Board.

In addition to the basic requirements for investiture in the position, the candidate must comply with all the determinations of this Notice, including those arising from supervening legislation.

The work regime is statutory and the working day is 40 (forty) hours per week.

Specifically, the requirements charged are:

Infrastructure Manager

Infrastructure Analyst

Infrastructure Technician

DMV AP contest summary

DMV AP Contest

Status: Public notice scheduled for September

Banking: FCC (contracted)

Vacancies: 127 planned

Positions: various

Salaries: up to BRL 9,693.14

Notice 2009

