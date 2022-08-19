Selena Gomez teaches beauty trick for natural contouring

One thing is for sure, Selena Gomez will always be one of our biggest inspirations in terms of fashion and beauty. In recent times, she has become an even bigger reference with the launch of Rare Beauty, her own makeup brand. But one thing we’re loving is the artist’s beauty tips.







The singer and actress is always posting content on TikTok Photo: Credit: TikTok/@selenagomez/todateen

The protagonist of “Only Murders in the Building” surrendered to TikTok and, in addition to humorous videos, there is no shortage of makeup tutorials showing the brand’s products. At the beginning of the week, a contour trick caught our attention and we’re here to comment.

@Selena Gomez @Rare Beauty #rarebeauty ♬ Problem With You – Sabrina Claudio

To start the make-up, Selena does a normal step-by-step with primer, concealer and brow retouch. Then, she applies bronzer along the cheekbones, hairline and jawline. The circular motion also helped to incorporate a subtle, elevated look.

Finally, she applied a little of the product on the eyelid as well and a lip balm on the lips to give a glow. With a super natural look, the technique gave a light contour to the makeup. In addition to being a good bet for your everyday look, it’s super easy, right? Thank you, Selena!

A real success in the gringa, Rare Beauty arrived in Brazil in July. Products like lipstick, eyeshadow palette and liquid blush are now available. Even the arrival of the brand to the Brazilian territory resulted in a meeting with Maisa, who went to the USA for a brand event.

We’ll always keep an eye on Selena Gomez’s networks for more beauty tips, shall we?