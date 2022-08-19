Sequel to the Ally McBeal series in development and with possible return of Calista Flockhart

A sequel to the series Ally McBeal is in the early stages of development on the ABC channel reports Deadline.

The attraction does not yet have a script ready, but it will be written and produced by Karin Gist.

Actress Calista Flockhart has already been approached to return to the project (if approved).

The attraction will focus on another protagonist who will join the law firm seen in the series that lasted 5 seasons and aired in the US between the years 1997 and 2002.

According to the publication, the series should revolve around a student who has just left college and joins the company. She is believed to be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s colleague Renée Raddick (Lisa Nicole Carson).

Further details were not revealed.

The project is in the early stages of development as talked about. Without a channel approval guarantee. No premiere date.

The attraction was exhibited in Brazil with the title of Ally McBeal: My Single Life and was created by David E. Kelley.

