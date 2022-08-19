She-Hulk: Hulk Reveals When Captain America Lost His Virginity, And Chris Evans Has The Best Reaction!

In the post-credits scene, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) decide to get on the topic of virginity during a conversation with a lot of alcohol. “Steve Rogers has done so much for his country and has never experienced sex… It’s so sad”lamented the lawyer. “Did you see that little thing? That little thing didn’t deserve to die a virgin.”she said about the most famous ass in comics.

That’s when Hulk, thinking that his cousin was drunk, explained that the story was not quite that. The avenger lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 during an army action. On Twitter, the heartthrob who plays the savior of the homeland showed that he loved the joke and even generated a shower of theories about who would have been the lucky one.

The initial idea points out that the person responsible for making the good guy “stop being a good guy” was Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), the British secret agent with whom he spent the rest of his life, after “Avengers: Endgame“. However, one of the screenwriters of the feature, Stephen McFeely, stated that Rogers only met Peggy again in 1948. He and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), the English’s niece, apparently also had a romantic relationship.

Some are speculating that the woman was Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) grandmother, while others theorize that she was just a random girl fans never met on screen.

After the comment, Ruffalo also spoke about the unexpected revelation and apologized for spreading his friend’s secret. “Sorry bro. It was under extreme pressure.”, he joked. That’s it folks, Captain America FU…

