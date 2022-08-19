‘She-Hulk’. Protagonist reveals source of inspiration to play the heroine

The protagonist of the new series from Marvel Studios She-Hulk: The Lawyer, Tatiana Maslany, revealed the name that inspired her to play the role of the green superhero. This is the late singer pop Scottish sophie. “Musically, Sophie lives in this place I’ve always wanted to live, but there’s a touch of pop and femininity combined with these industrial sounds”, reveals the actress to the magazine Variety.

“The music video faceshopping it was about skin, commodification of the body and separation into different parts and it all felt thematically and spiritually connected.” says Tatiana Maslany when she draws a parallel between the character and the singer.

This will be the first half-hour comedy series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over nine episodes, the series will explore adaptation of Jennifer Walters While She-Hulkwhile trying to reconcile this alter ego with a life in which she is a single lawyer in her 30s, specializing in legal cases relating to superhuman beings.

The project has special guests such as Mark Ruffalo, who interprets Bruce Banner (cousin of the protagonist)/Hulk original. “We had great chemistry and friendship, we had the same sense of humor and we were willing to joke around.”, said the actor to Variety when portraying the interaction he had with Tatiana Maslany during the recordings.

The role of villain belongs to the actress Jameela Jamilknown for participating in the comedy series The Good Place. The actress will play an influential villain with powers who fights with Jennifer Walters in court at the beginning of the story. “titania [nome da personagem] is the classic, common, clichéd LA influencer who is doing everything wrong with her privilege and her platform.” declared Jameela Jamil.

See too

She-Hulk: The Lawyer had the first trailer launched in May of this year and the trailer final last month. burst to august 18 and episodes will be released every Thursdays.

Also read: ‘Enola Holmes 2’. First images and release date of the film with Millie Bobby Brown revealed