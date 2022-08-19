Six Sites to Download Music on PC for Free | downloads

There are sites to download music on PC completely free and legal. Platforms such as Free Music Archive and YouTube Studio have a vast collection of songs and sound effects, which can be used as soundtracks for videos. Other options, like Jamendo and SoundClink, work as a kind of social network, where you can browse playlists and find trending artists. In addition, these sites are also a good alternative for discovering new music, as they allow the dissemination of the work of independent musicians and bands. In the list below, the TechTudo gathers the six best legal sites to download free music.

The YouTube Audio Library (youtube.com/c/audiolibrary-channel/videos) is a website that lets you download music from YouTube to PC. Aimed at content creators or people in need of royalty-free tracks, the platform has a library open to anyone with a YouTube account. There is no download limit, and tracks can be used in a variety of content, including monetized videos. The YouTube Audio Library also includes sound effects that are free to use in creative works, also without copyright restrictions.

To use YouTube Audio Library, simply log in to YouTube Studio on the web version or through the app on Android or iPhone (IOS) phones, select “Audio Library” in the menu on the left and go to “Free Music”. There, you can filter music and sound effects by title, artist or keyword in the search bar. After selecting a song, proceed to “Download” to download or the star icon to save the track to favorites. You can also listen to each of them by clicking the play icon.

Free Music Archive (freemusicarchive.org) is considered one of the best site to download free and royalty-free MP3 music. Its library is organized by WFMU, an American radio station dedicated to the reproduction of free content. Tracks are by independent artists and free for personal use. However, if you plan to use the songs for commercial purposes, you need to check the associated license for each recording.

To download music from the site, just log in, go to “Manage Artists”, select the artist and click “Upload Track”. Before downloading, you can listen to the songs by clicking the play button next to each track. It is also possible to save your favorite contents in the star icon to the right of the song title.

Jamendo (jamendo.com) is a platform that allows independent artists to distribute their music to the public, who can gain legal access to the tracks at no cost. You can filter songs by genre—such as jazz, rock, pop, and reggae—, popularity and release date, as well as search for specific artists and albums. Jamendo also displays a selection of playlists featuring the platform’s featured tracks, organized by genre and mood. The site also includes a service for selling commercial music licenses, Jamendo PRO.

Registration on Jamendo is optional, but necessary to send messages to artists on the site, write reviews and reviews of hosted songs, create a profile, a playlist and make tracks available on the platform — if you are an artist or author of a work. To download music, just go to the website and click “Start in Jamendo Music”. You will then see featured songs and playlists. To find a specific track, just do a search on the top bar. When you find the song you want, click on the down arrow to download it. Available as an application for Android and iPhone (IOS) mobile phones, Jamendo is also a good choice of website for downloading music on mobile.

Another option for downloading free music is The Internet Archive (archive.org/details/audio), which operates as an independent, non-profit digital library. The platform has a vast collection of content recovered and preserved from billions of websites, including texts, images, videos and audios.

To download music from The Internet Archive, simply enter the website, go to “Audio” and search for the music you want to download in the search bar on the right. On the page dedicated to the track, check the download format options in the “Download Options” column and select the one you like best. You can also find music from the collections organized by the site.

Like other sites, SoundClick (soundclick.com) mainly features content from new artists who have not yet made a name for themselves in the music industry. Available in the web version and for Android phones, the platform has lists of trending artists and playlists created by the community, which makes it easy to discover new music.

It is worth mentioning, however, that not all songs on the site are available for free download, only for playback. Tracks with free download are indicated by a little arrow next to the value of the platform plans. To download them, simply log in to the website and click on the corresponding icon.

In addition to being a music download site, ReverbNation (reverbnation.com) is a great choice for musicians and bands looking to further their careers and sell tracks online. The platform is available in the web version and in applications for Android and iPhone (iOS) mobile phones. To download a song, just enter the site and click on “Join as a fan”, registering with your email and password. After entering the platform, users can choose music style from “Featured” or find tracks from “Browse Collections”. Songs available for download are indicated by a down arrow next to the three dots.

