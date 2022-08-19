‘Star Trek: Picard’ Receives Beautiful Individual Posters From Last Season

Focusing on the classic cast members of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation‘, Paramount+ released posters and a teaser official for the third and final season of ‘Star Trek: Picard‘.

In them we see appearances by Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), Geordi LaForge (LeVar Burton), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), Worf (Michael Dorn), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden).





Season 3 does not yet have a confirmed release date.

The series has as its main character Jean Luc-Picard (with Stewart’s return to the small screen), who has appeared in two series and four films, the first time being in 1987. Picard also made a cameo appearance with ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ before migrating to the big screen.

Alison Pill (‘The Newsroom‘), Harry Treadaway (‘Penny Dreadful’) and Isa Briones (‘American Crimes Story: Versace‘) complete the list. Hanelle Culpepper assumes the direction of the project.

