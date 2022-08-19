Store security tries to run over thief who stole awning from trade on the coast of SP; VIDEO | Santos and Region

The security guard at a clothing store tried to run over a criminal who was stealing the awning of the store where he works, in downtown Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. The action was caught by the establishment’s surveillance cameras. There is no information on the whereabouts of the criminal, who fled after being approached by security, nor his partner, who escaped earlier.
The video taken by g1 this Friday (19) shows the suspect pulling the aluminum structure of the trade. In the images, recorded at dawn on Thursday (18), it is possible to see that one of the men bends down to support the other, who climbs on his back and pulls the structure. Then one of the suspects continues pulling the structure, which has been damaged.
Suspect pulls store awning and is run over by security at the establishment, in Santos – Photo: Reproduction
At one point, one of the offenders walks away, while the other continues to try to rip the awning off. It is at this moment that the security guard approaches the car and throws the vehicle at the thief. Frightened, the criminal escaped.
Shaken, the owner of the store, who did not want to be identified, said that this was not the first time that they tried to steal the awning from the store. In the first attempt, approximately two weeks ago, one of the suspects climbed into a dumpster to try to rip out the structure. (see photo below)
Two weeks ago another offender tried to steal the awning from the store; he climbed onto a dumpster to remove the structure. — Photo: Reproduction