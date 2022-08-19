Storms in Europe leave at least 13 dead and isolate tourists in Venice; watch video | World

After three heat waves that left more than 1,500 dead and set record temperatures, Western Europe is being hit this week by severe thunderstorms that have killed at least 13 people.

The deaths occurred in France, Italy and Austria. Of that total, five people died in Corsica, an island in the south of France hit by storm and strong winds since Thursday (18).

The winds also punish tourists who visit Venice, Italy. Across the city, dozens of people had to seek shelter in the middle of the street when a summer rain hit the city. The gale carried umbrellas and garbage bags (see video above).

The UK is on flood alert.

A man runs with clothes on fire from a fire in Spain.

In Spain, fires that emerged almost a week ago are still active despite the rain. This Friday, the flames regained strength in Begís, in Valencia, in eastern Spain, despite this week’s storms and the concentration of means to fight it.

Hundreds of firefighters, more than 40 planes, heavy machinery, police and other means are trying to contain the flames that reach a perimeter of 120 kilometers and that have come dangerously close to the Serra Calderona natural park.

“Most of the land and air resources (…) are concentrated on the southeast flank to prevent fire from reaching the Sierra Calderona”, explained, in the early afternoon, the minister of the Interior of the Valencian government, Gabriela Bravo.

So far this year, Spain has suffered nearly 400 wildfires as a result of heat waves and long periods of drought that have already devastated more than 283,000 hectares of land, more than triple the total area destroyed in 2021.

With the high fire season still under way, the provisional balance of burned hectares in Europe has risen to 660,000 since January, a record for this time of year since satellite data began to be collected in 2006.