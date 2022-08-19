Super Hero’ film debuts in Juazeiro; check the schedule – Badalo

Sextou! And a sextou of respect for anime fans, because Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film debut in Juazeiro do Norte; the film dominates the schedule, with six sessions a day. In addition to this premiere, five more films are on display. Check out the full schedule below.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

This is the second film in the franchise. Dragon Ball Superwhich comes four years after the release of the first (Dragon Ball Super: Broly). Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero follows the events of the first film, in which the Red Ribbon army was destroyed by Son Goku. Now, some individuals have released the ultimate androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They end up attacking Piccolo and Gohan, and to find out what is the reason behind all this, just checking out one of the dubbed sessions available, at the following times: 13:50, 14:30, 16:00 , 4:40 pm, 6:10 pm and 8:20 pm.

A nostalgic bonus: Wendell Bezerra returns to voice Goku, in addition to other classic voice actors who return as well, such as Luiz Antônio Lobue as Piccolo and Vagner Fagundes as Gohan.

The beast

In The beast, Idris Elba is Nate Daniels, a man who is grieving for having recently lost his wife and decides to go with his daughters to South Africa, where he met his beloved. At a nature reserve run by a friend, the vacation turns into a nightmare when the last surviving lion hunted by local poachers decides to attack Nate and the daughters, who will have to fight to survive. There are three sessions for the film, all dubbed, at 2:10 pm, 6:40 pm and 8:50 pm.

Bullet train

Brad Pitt has been reducing his film roles in recent years and focusing more on producing than acting. His last film as a protagonist had been Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (2019), but now the actor has returned with an action-comedy movie that entertains and takes your breath away at the same time. In Bullet train, Pitt is an unlucky assassin who just wants to do his job right and stay out of trouble when he’s recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) for a seemingly simple job: finding a suitcase on a bullet train in Japan and getting off the train with it. The problem, which he didn’t know, is that he will have a lot of competition to get the briefcase.

The film still has a great cast, such as Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, among other cameos. There are two dubbed sessions, at 18:30 and 21:00.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The fourth Thor movie opened over a month ago and received a barrage of criticism due to its slapstick tone. Audiences were also divided, but it was still enough to take in more than $300 million at the box office in its opening weekend and in total surpass the $700 million mark at the box office worldwide.

The film shows, at first, a Thor who, after everything he’s been through in the MCU, now doesn’t want wars anymore, but promotes peace and self-knowledge. However, a deadly threat will make him enter a battle alongside the Mighty Thor, Valkyrie and Korg and that promises lots of love, thunder and rock ‘n roll, in a film that keeps the brand of director Taika Waititi, who revolutionized the world. hero in his third film (Thor: Ragnarok, 2017) and returns in this new adventure trying to bring new elements and nuances to the plot and look of the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder features appearances by Guardians of the Galaxy, led by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), in addition to the returns of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Taika Waititi as Korg and Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor. The villain of the film is Gorr, The Butcher of the Gods, played by Christian Bale and undoubtedly one of the highlights of the feature.

To check it out, there are two sessions a day, all dubbed: 18:50 and 21:20.

Minions 2: Origin of Gru

After the release of My favorite evil, in 2010, the Minions became a fever. The success was so great that a franchise was born there that already has two sequels, in addition to the first film of the minions in 2015 and a short film released in 2018 called Yellow is the new black (alluding to the series Orange is the new black).

Now the adventure of the yellow multicellular beings, who only want a villain to call their own, will take place in the 1970s, showing more of the childhood of Gru, the evil favorite of the Minions, who will go on an adventure to save the little villain after an interview. from “job” to being super-villain doesn’t turn out as expected. In the schedule, there are three dubbed sessions for the film, at 15:00, 17:10 and 19:20.

The League of Superpets

The League of Superpets is DC Comics’ newest bet on animation. The studio is known for the quality of films in the genre, and in this new film, it seeks to unite this with one of the hottest themes in cinema today: superheroes. In the plot, the Justice League is kidnapped, and it’s up to Krypto, the Superdog, to assemble a ragtag team of animals with superpowers to rescue Superman and company. The group of superpets must work together to learn how to use their powers and defeat the villain Lulu (a guinea pig with telekinesis powers).

The film arrived pleasing Brazilian critics, who lavished praise on the animation. To check it out, there are two dubbed sessions: at 1:30 pm and 3:50 pm.