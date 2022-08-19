The biggest airports in the world

Airports are the first business card of any country — the “gateway”, so to speak, is always designed to offer comfort, basic amenities (such as food, cell phone recharges, etc.) variety of desire brands in your shopping complex.

More modern versions, such as the newly named best in the world Changi Airport in Singapore, even go further and become a kind of amusement park: there are karting, spa, camps and even lessons to fly drones in the lounges between busy terminals. .

However, if many airports today are relatively compact with the spraying of terminals across multiple locations, meeting different needs — even to shorten internal travel times — others still appreciate being the great economic and social engine of a region. entire.

Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, in the US state of Texas, for example, spans four cities between two counties. But it is only third in this list of the largest terminals in the world, prepared by the American NGO World Population Review. Meet them:

1. King Fahd International Airport

In Damman, Saudi Arabia

King Fahd International Airport Image: Disclosure

Area: 776 km²

Formerly a former American air base in the country during the Gulf War, Damman Airport, as it is informally known, is not so big because of its terminals that occupy only 327,000 m², but for all the amenities offered in the complex that counts up to with a mosque.

King Fahd International Airport Image: Disclosure

The project, which is equivalent to more than 4,157 Maracanã stadiums, was signed by the architectural firm Yamasaki & Associates in 1977. Construction began in 1983, but ended only in 1990, when it began to be used by the US Armed Forces. In 1999, it was opened for commercial aviation.

2. Denver International Airport

In Denver, USA

Denver International Airport Image: Playback/Twitter

Area: 135.7 km²

Long and peaked, mimicking the Rocky Mountains around it, Denver’s airport is currently the largest in the US and the third busiest in the world, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Denver International Airport Image: AlessandraRC/Getty Images

Opened in 1995, it employs more than 35,000 people — more than any other company in the state of Colorado — and offers non-stop service to 215 destinations with 25 different airlines operating across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, according to the Denver Post newspaper.

3. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport

Between the cities of Grapevine, Irving, Euless and Coppell, in the USA

Dallas-Fort Worth Airport Image: Playback/Twitter

Area: 69.6 km²

Occupying four cities and two counties, this giant was the second busiest airport in the world in 2021, according to ACI (Airports Council International).

Dallas-Fort Worth Airport Image: sestevens/Getty Images

Its size is impressive not only for occupying all the way between the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, but also for having its own zip code — 75,261 — appearing as a single city in the US Post Office “DFW Airport, Texas”, having its own police, of firefighters and rescue. Larger than the island of Manhattan, in New York, it connects its region today to 260 destinations from 28 airlines.

4. Orlando International Airport

In Orlando, USA

Orlando International Airport Image: Playback/Twitter

Area: 53.8 km²

Another former air base, formerly known as McCoy Air Force Base, a US strategic air command facility, he inherited his code from just these times — MCO. Closed in 1975 after the end of the Vietnam war, the area became a civilian airport the following year and today operates around 850 daily flights for 44 companies.

Orlando International Airport Image: Alexis Gonzalez/Getty Images

Despite today having a large flow of tourists to Disney, Universal and Sea World parks, its location remains privileged for lovers of US military and scientific history — not far from there is the John F. Kennedy Space Center, from NASA, from which Apollo 11 departed.

5. Washington-Dulles International Airport

In Dulles, USA

Washington Dulles International Airport Image: Playback/Twitter

Area: 48.6 km²

The airport that serves the American capital receives around 60,000 passengers a day on connections to 125 destinations around the world. Opened in 1962, it was named after John Foster Dulles, US Secretary of State during the Eisenhower administration. Its main terminal was designed by Eero Saarinen, who also designed the TWA Hotel (formerly the terminal) at JFK Airport in New York. Ample, he has a remnant of his land in another city: Chantilly, in Fairfax County.

Washington Dulles International Airport Image: VitalyEdush/Getty Images

Its international traffic is not more intense than that of the airports in New York and that is why it serves as the center of operations not only for American companies, but also for the German Lufthansa.

6. Beijing-Daxing International Airport

In Beijing, China

Beijing Daxing Airport Image: KILOVISION/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Area: 46.6 km²

Nicknamed the “starfish” for its shape on the ground, this airport in Beijing — which is not the only one in the Chinese capital — began operating in September 2019. Its purpose is mixed: it is used for commercial and military operations. , with eight civilian runways and one dedicated entirely to the Chinese Armed Forces.

Beijing Daxing Airport Image: Boarding1Now/Getty Images

More than $60 billion was spent to get the airport up and running, a mega-project developed by British firm Zaha Hadid Architects. Although it is not the largest airport in the world, it has the largest terminal: it covers about 700,000 m².

Beijing Daxing Airport Image: Boarding1Now/Getty Images

Gradually, several airlines are now concentrating their operations in Beijing on Daxing, which receives domestic and international flights from the Oneworld, Star Alliance and SkyTeam groups.

7. George Bush Intercontinental Airport

In Houston, USA

George Bush Intercontinental Airport Image: Playback/Twitter

Area: 44.5 km²

Despite having the huge Dallas-Fort Worth as its “neighbor” in Texas, George Bush has the largest flow of international passengers. Opened in 1969, predominantly for domestic flights, the legendary Pan Am operated its flights abroad, which gradually began to grow in demand with KLM, Aeroméxico, among others.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport Image: Playback/Twitter

In 1997, the then Houston Intercontinental became George Bush, in honor of the 41st US president (and father of the 43rd). Currently, the airport has 161 gates in five terminals, but it is currently undergoing renovations that should be completed between 2024 and 2025 and should make it even bigger.

8. Shanghai Pudong International Airport

In Shanghai, China

Shanghai Pudong International Airport Image: OceanFishing/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Area: 39.9 km²

Opened in 1999, Pudong is today the center of operations for China Eastern Airlines and Shanghai Airlines, and one of the most important for Air China. Inside the airport there is also the largest express delivery center in Asia through the German company DHL.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport Image: Subodh Agnihotri/Getty Images

With two main passenger terminals, it receives, according to the China News news website, about 35.25 million international travelers a year, making it the busiest for foreign travel in the entire country.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport Image: Boarding1Now/Getty Images

In 2021, a third terminal was added, as well as a satellite terminal and two runways, which increased its annual capacity from 60 million passengers to 80 million passengers.

9. Cairo International Airport

In Cairo, Egypt

Cairo International Airport Image: Alensha/Creative Commons

Area: 36.3 km²

Another former American air base, built during World War II, Cairo airport was converted into a civilian complex after the end of the conflict. It has four terminals with different “halls” or operations gates, some for private jets only.

Cairo International Airport Image: Beebah/Creative Commons

Although the third terminal is the largest, it was the fourth, dedicated to seasonal operations, which absorbed the impact of its growth from 2011 onwards. It has an annual capacity to receive 3.2 million passengers at 27 check-in counters and 7 embarkation and disembarkation gates during high seasons, such as during pilgrimages.

10. Suvarnabhumi International Airport

In Bangkok, Thailand

Suvarnabhumi International Airport Image: tomgigabite/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Area: 32.4 km²

One of the largest in South Asia, it is better known simply as “Bangkok Airport” and also for having the tallest control tower in the world between 2006 and 2014, with an impressive 132.2 meters high. Suvarnabhumi also has the fourth largest terminal in the world at 563,000 m².

Suvarnabhumi International Airport Image: Jens_Lambert_Photography/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Despite annually ranking between the 15th and 20th busiest airport in the world, with the closure of borders due to the covid-19 pandemic, the airport has temporarily become a hospital and vaccination center for the Thai population.