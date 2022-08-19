The Black Friday of Books made by Amazon has begun, check it out:

Inspired by the Black Friday that everyone already knows or at least heard about, Amazon this year 2022 and since this Thursday, August 18th, started Book Friday, which will be running until August 22nd with several discounts in books, e-books and also through the Kindle platform.

As we have already informed, from Thursday of this week, from 6 pm to 11:59 pm on Monday, August 22, a few thousand books, according to company information. These can be purchased with discounts reaching up to 80% off in the case of e-books. As for physical books, discounts can reach up to 50% off and for imported books, discounts can reach up to 30%.

This year Amazon will be counting on three stores considered “special” this year. One of them is about Independent Authors, which can be accessed through the link amazon.com.br/autorasindependentes, where 15% of what is sold will be donated to an NGO called Vaga Lume, which has been one of those responsible for promoting reading in some rural communities in the Amazon. Now for the other two special stores they will be dedicated to LGBQTIA+ books and also to black literature.

The well-known 10th generation Kindle will be getting R$80 off, where it will cost about R$369 that can be paid in up to 12 interest-free installments, not counting free shipping, which is very good. For those who are new subscribers to the Kindle Unlimited feature, you will be paying R$ 1.99 for your first three months. For new buyers on the site, free shipping will be offered, or for those who make purchases over R$ 99.00 in books, or values ​​over R$ 149.00 if they have other products, as long as they are sent by the company.

Finally, it is worth mentioning here that we also have another company dedicated only to readers, and at the same time that Amazon is carrying out its biggest action aimed at those who like to read, known as Estante Virtual, a platform that gathers second-hand bookstores, but which also sells new books, has selected some books to offer and sell at a 30% discount.