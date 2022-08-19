The Dragon House | Actress tells what it was like to meet Emilia Clarke

In an interview with Comic Book, Emma D’Arcyactress of A Casa do Dragão, recalled an encounter she had with Emilia Clarkestar of game of Thrones.

She praised her colleague a lot, highlighting her friendliness. As we know, Emilia Clarke is well experienced with the world of Game of Thrones.

“Miguel Sapochnik, one of the producers, arranged for me to meet Emilia Clarke. We went to dinner together. She was very generous.” “We talked for hours and she was very sincere. She talked about all areas of that experience. Cleverly, she kept a lot of things to herself as well.” “Very kindly, she kind of prepared me for the toughness that this job requires. In fact, she really prepared me for battle, and she is an amazing person.”

The script and production of A Casa do Dragão were under the responsibility of George RR Martin and Ryan Condal.

The main cast has Paddy Considine (Blitz) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Player #1) as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

based on the book Fire & Blood by George RR Martin, The Dragon’s House is a spinoff of Game of Thrones that tells the story of land conquest in Westeros, better known as the Dance of Dragons.

Set over 200 years before the events of the original series, we follow the civil war that unfolds as half-brothers Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) vie for the throne after the death of their father Viserys I ( Paddy Considine).

Rhaenyra is the eldest daughter, however, Aegon is the son of a second marriage, which leads to growing tension between two Targaryen clans over who has the true right to the throne.

As described in Game of Thrones, at the time when the Targaryen family ruled the 7 kingdoms, the house was known for its imposing dragons, which, like the family, ended up practically extinct after the internal conflict.