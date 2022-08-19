The granddaughter of Maria Gladys, Brazilian actress turned Hollywood star

Mia Goth, granddaughter of Maria Gladys, is famous for roles in ‘Nymphomaniac’ and ‘Suspiria’

Éric Moreira, under the supervision of Thiago Lincolns Published on 8/18/2022 at 2:37 pm

British actress and model Mia Goth gained great fame and recognition within international cinema, especially with her roles in the films ‘Nymphomaniac: Volume 2’ — 2013 and directed by the prestigious Lars von Trier — and 2018’s ‘Suspiria’, a remake of the 1977 horror classic.

However, a fact that not many people know is that the actress has Brazilian blood running inside her: she is the granddaughter of the actress. Maria Gladysmuse of marginal cinema and famous for the role, for example, of the maid Lucimar in ‘Vale Tudo’, a telenovela originally broadcast in 1988.

Brazilian actress Maria Gladys / Playback/YouTube/Canal Brasil

Mia’s Ascension

Mia Goth, who is now 28 years old, was born in London in 1993, but spent most of his childhood in Brazil with his grandmother in Rio de Janeiro. During her teenage years, she returned to live with her mother in London, and it was then that her career as an actress came about, by chance.

She was in a park in London, watching a show. She is beautiful, spectacular. her real name is Mia Gipsy [cigana, em inglês], but she switched. She thought she was a bit hippie. She’s already asked me if I’m a hippie, I think I am,” he said. Maria Gladys in an interview with UOL in 2018.

The young actress’s film debut took place in the controversial ‘Nymphomaniac: Volume 2’, playing one of the characters in which the plot revolves around, in 2013. Since then, her career has skyrocketed and she has participated in practically one film a year. .

In 2016, the actress married the controversial actor who starred in the first ‘Transformers’, Shia LaBeoufin Las Vegas — however, they divorced as early as 2018.

Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf / Getty Images

‘sigh’

‘Suspiria’ is a classic Italian horror film, produced in 1977 and directed by Dario Argento. However, the film that carries the name of Mia Gothgranddaughter of Brazilian actress Maria Gladysis the remake made in 2018, directed by the also Italian Luca Guadagnino — also known for the 2017 film ‘Call Me By Your Name’.

In him, goth play the character Sara Simmsand opposite other big female names in Hollywood, such as Chloe Grace Moretz — who starred in the 2013 remake of ‘Carrie the Strange’ —, Dakota Johnson — from the ‘Fifty Shades’ series — and the British Tilda Swinton – who played the character Eva Khatchadourian in ‘We Need to Talk About Kevin’, from 2011. Check out the synopsis and trailer for the ‘Suspiria’ remake below:

Susie Bannion, a young American ballerina, goes to the prestigious Markos Tanz Company in Berlin. On the same day of her arrival, the dancer Patricia mysteriously disappears. Making extraordinary progress and excelling right away in your test, with the guidance of Madame Blanc, Susie ends up making friends with another dancer, Sarawho shares with her all his dark and menacing suspicions of the esteemed place.”

