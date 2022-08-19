The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premieres exclusively on Paramount+

THE Paramount+ announced that the fifth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will be shown exclusively on Paramount+ from the 18th of September this year. The series, which features the actress Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), will have new episodes released weekly on the streaming platform of paramount.

Until the last season arrives, users of Paramount+ can watch all seasons of the series that are already available on the platform, The Handmaid’s Tale is a drama series that has won fans and several awards worldwide, it is based on the dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood.

Check out the trailer for season 5 below.

In this new and final season of the series, June faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to spread her image in Toronto while Gilead’s influence reaches Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as she tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to find and save Hanna.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, AmandaBrugel and Ann Dowd Sam Jaeger. the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and distributed internationally by MGM.

the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres Sunday, September 18, exclusively on Paramount+.

Source: Paramount+

