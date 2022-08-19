The Hidden Agent joins the list of the most watched of all time

One of the most highly regarded movies on Netflix, released last month is hidden agentstarring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and is in the 4th place among the most watched productions of all streaming.

For those who were surprised by this news, it doesn’t stop there, it surpassed even the science fiction feature The Adam Project, with Ryan Reynoldsreleased in February this year.

hidden agent was watched on average over 245 million hours in the first 28 days since launch, while The Adam Project reached 233 million hours in the same period. Check out the complete list:

1- hidden agent – 245 million hours

two- The Adam Project – 233.1 million hours

3- BirdBox – 282 million hours

4- Don’t Look Up – 359.7 million

5- Red alert – 364 million

The numbers started to be calculated since last year and include films in English and other languages.

See how the production of Hidden Agent was

With a huge budget, estimated at US$ 200 million, the Netflix original production is based on the books of The Gray Manby writer Mark Greaney.

In the official synopsis, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) breaks Gentry out of the federal penitentiary. He was once a skilled mercenary and ends up being sanctioned by the Agency and recruited for a big mission.

He just didn’t expect that he would become the target and begins to be hunted by several men, among them Hansen, a former member of the CIA who is thirsty to catch the criminal and will not give up until he succeeds. Gentry will have the help of Dani Miranda (Anna de Armas).

Remember how the production of The Adam Project was

The Adam Project was directed by director Shawn Levy from a screenplay by Jonathan Tropper. In addition to Ryan Reynolds as the protagonist, the cast also featured Jennifer GarnerZoë Saldaña, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Alex Mallari Jr., and Walker Scobell.

The film revolves around Adam Reed, a fighter pilot from the 2050s who accidentally travels to the past. He ends up hiding in his childhood home and has a date with his self as a child, in the year 2022.

In an attempt to save the world, he unites with himself as a child and has to face many enemies, in addition to having to deal with the death of his father, a scientist and very influential professor.

