“The issue is not…”; Amid speculation about going to Galo, Rodinei ‘opens the game’ about renewal with Flamengo

Rodinei is having a great time with the shirt of Flamengo. under the command of Dorival Juniorthe player got an important sequence as a starter and has done the job, even impressing the Chilean Arturo Vidal, who has already torn praise for the red-black shirt 22.

With an agreement only until December, there are conversations for a contract renewal due to his good performance. In the midst of this, Atlético-MG appeared as one of the candidates to take the player to the next season, as well as Internacional. Rodinei talked about his situation at the Club.

“I think game by game. I train, I arrive early at the CT, I try to do my best every day. About the renewal with Flamengo or not, that’s not up to me. This is up to the board, to my representative, because the player does not decide his future”, he declared, before concluding:

“The question is not whether or not to stay at the club. The issue is a lot of work, commitment to help Flamengo. My representative has been talking to the board and I, I just work and try to help Flamengo to follow the path of victories and titles that are most important. My future belongs to God”, declared Rodinei, after the game, at Arena da Baixada.