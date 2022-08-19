the latest on the European ball market

The ball market in Europe arrives in the final stretch. Cristiano Ronaldo has just over a week to define his future. Casemiro is close to United, who were refused by Ajax for Antony’s offer. This and much more can be seen below.
Newspaper cites Cristiano Ronaldo’s interest in playing for Borussia Dortmund and the club already ‘reaps the fruits’ of the rumor
According to the German newspaper “Bild”, Cristiano Ronaldo would have given a positive sign, showing interest in the transfer to the German team, because that would be the opportunity to play in the Champions League, however, according to rumors, the Bundesliga club would not have interest in the Portuguese ace, due to his advanced age (37 years) and high salary (€29m per year).
Casemiro at Manchester United
After much speculation, it seems that Manchester United will finally send an official proposal for Casemiro. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the initial offer is around €60m (about R$312 million), and could even reach €70 with targets. The deal could be sealed later this Friday.
Ajax reject Manchester United’s offer for Antony
After a bad start to the season, the Red Devils are opening the vaults and have also offered another player from the Brazilian team, forward Antony, from Ajax, from Holland. The offer was for around €80m (about R$417m), but the Dutch club rejected it, according to information from the website ‘The Athletic’.
PSG advances in negotiations to get rid of “undesirable” players
With no big signings for this season, PSG are looking to reduce the squad and dry their payroll. At least five players can leave Paris: Icardi, Idrissa Gueye, Draxler, Ander Herrera and Rafinha.
Chelsea and Barcelona close in on Aubameyang deal
With the departure of Lukaku and Timo Werner, Chelsea ran out of options for the attack and in the face of that, the London club went to the market in search of signings and the new shirt 9 must be Aubameyang, who is at Barcelona, but with the arrival de Lewandowski and Raphinha shouldn’t have many opportunities in the Catalan team.