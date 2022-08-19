The Walking Dead Episode That Left Fans Terrified



The Walking Dead season 11 finale approaches. Over the years, the series has brought some truly shocking moments. But there is one episode in particular that has fans terrified.

As the final part of the season prepares to air, things are still heating up on the series.

Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) continues his crusade to take over all allied Commonwealth settlements, including Alexandria and the Hilltop.

In response, characters like Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) do what they can to continue the resistance.

Even though drama is at its peak this season, fans were still caught off guard by the horror of The Walking Dead in an episode of season 11.

On the Inside, episode six of season 11, follows Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Virgil (Kevin Carroll) as they seek refuge in a seemingly abandoned mansion.

There, they end up discovering a group of savage humans who have resorted to cannibalism to survive. Connie and Virgil fight their attackers inside an old, decaying house.



The Scariest Episode of The Walking Dead

According to Reddit user u/humankindtopics (via Looper), easily the scariest episode of The Walking Dead, and thus of all of season 11. Few in the comments section appeared to discuss, sincerely agreeing.

As some in the responses have pointed out, one of the most disturbing aspects of this episode is that it tells some parts of the story from Connie’s perspective.

Since she is deaf, this means that the audience hears nothing and is therefore woefully unprepared for the frightening images.

Lauren Ridloff herself highlighted this stylistic choice in On the Inside also during an interview with Decider, adding:

‘This episode is more focused on the jump scare elements. You jump out of your seat and the monsters that appear in this episode move quickly and are unpredictable.’

The ferals were a terrifying new addition to the show’s canon and are among the most memorable elements of this season.

The Walking Dead can be watched through Star+.

