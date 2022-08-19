These people top cryptocurrency purchase rankings, research says

A survey by C6 Bank/Ipec shows that for every ten Brazilians with internet access, only two say they do not know what cryptocurrency is. Some respondents who have never invested consider this as an option in the future, while others say they do not trust the product. See details of C6 Bank’s research on digital currency.

The survey heard about 2,000 Brazilians from various regions of Brazil from the ABC classes between the 14th and 20th of July. According to C6 Bank, of the total respondents, 30% said they still do not have opinion formed on cryptocurrencies.

C6 Bank Research on Cryptocurrencies

Virtual currencies can be used in the same way as physical money, that is, they facilitate commercial transactions and serve as a store of value. In addition, they are good for preserving purchasing power in the future.

According to the survey carried out by C6 Bank, 24% of Brazilians who took the survey responded that they have never invested in cryptocurrencies. Despite this, they consider that the product may be an option for the future. Another 19% said that they never invested and that they did not trust in cryptos.

Only 19% of respondents answered that they already acquired some types of virtual currencies. It was seen that 9% of them admitted having invested and stated that they may even try again, depending on the current scenario. About 1% responded that they will never invest in the asset again.

The fact is that cryptocurrencies are still new to many Brazilians, so it is normal that some do not feel safe and do not even know where to start when it comes to investing. The asset class still raises many doubts and insecurity. Anyway, there are a lot of people using the internet to learn more about coins.

Research has shown, for example, that they are less popular with women and older people. Just to give you an idea, the level of ignorance is 27% in the public over 60 years old. On the other hand, adherence is higher among men between 25 and 44 years old.